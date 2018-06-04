AG Responds To California Banning State-Funded Travel To Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter has responded to California, banning state travel to the Sooner state.

California's attorney general made the announcement last week, prohibiting state-funded travel here.

He says it's because of Oklahoma's recently-signed Senate Bill 1140, which allows state funding for adoption agencies which have religious objections to gay couples adopting.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a statement in response.

"This action substitutes rhetoric for responsible adoption policy. Oklahoma puts the interests of children ahead of political games."

Last year, California enacted a law that bans state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states that authorize discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Oklahoma is now the ninth state where California has restricted travel.