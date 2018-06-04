AG Responds To California Banning State-Funded Travel To Oklahom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

AG Responds To California Banning State-Funded Travel To Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma's Attorney General Mike Hunter has responded to California, banning state travel to the Sooner state.

California's attorney general made the announcement last week, prohibiting state-funded travel here.

He says it's because of Oklahoma's recently-signed Senate Bill 1140, which allows state funding for adoption agencies which have religious objections to gay couples adopting. 

6/1/2018 Related Story: California Bans State-Funded Travel To Oklahoma

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a statement in response.

"This action substitutes rhetoric for responsible adoption policy.  Oklahoma puts the interests of children ahead of political games."

Oklahoma AG news release

Last year, California enacted a law that bans state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states that authorize discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Oklahoma is now the ninth state where California has restricted travel.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.