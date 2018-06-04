Hiding Doesn't Work For Hominy Man, Police Say

A Hominy man is in the Osage County jail following his arrest Thursday, May 31st on several drug-related warrants.

Police say 35-year-old Timothy Townze was taken into custody after Hominy Police tried to serve the warrants at a home on South Freeman. They say Townze ran out the back door, leading officers on a chase which ended when he broke into a nearby home and tried to hide.

Police say Timothy Townze was booked on charges including possession of meth, paraphernalia, breaking and entering and escaping from lawful arrest.