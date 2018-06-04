Dog Attack In Creek County Caught On Camera

Image from surveillance video showing the dogs charging the man at the start of the attack.

Three dogs attacked a man in Creek County and it was caught on tape.

Richard Glisson was walking on his property when the neighbor’s dogs attacked, taking him to the ground.

Glisson says he’s frustrated because there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Now, he says it feels as if he’s being held hostage in his own home.

Surveillance video shows the moment three dogs attacked Glisson.

He says the mixed breed dogs charged him and knocked him to the ground.

“I thought it was it. I thought they were going to kill me,” he said.

Glisson says he was bitten several times and the attack left him with bruises and bite marks.

He says he’s grateful to be alive, but he wants the dogs’ owners to take responsibility.

The owners say their dogs are not aggressive. However, according to Glisson, the dogs have come at him before and he doesn’t feel safe letting his grandchildren play outside.

Creek County Chief Deputy Fred Clark says if you’re attacked by a dog, you can always file a report, but because there are no leash laws in Creek County, victims have few options.

“You have a right to defend yourself. You can put the dog down and you have to do it in a safe manner,” he said.

Glisson says he doesn’t think it should be up to him to act, that it should be up to the dogs’ owners to keep their dogs from hurting anyone.

“If the dogs come over, then they have the right to shoot them,” said Vita, the mother of the dogs’ owner. “But their dogs have been in my yard too.”

“If something’s not done, somebody is going to get hurt,” said Glisson. “The next time, somebody can get maimed for life or even up to death.”

The sheriff’s office says it will contact the health department to see if the dogs had their shots. They say it’s important to file a report every time you have an aggressive encounter with a dog.