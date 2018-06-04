Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In Wagoner County

Two people are in custody after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Wagoner County.

Justin Kerr and Natasha Bush are facing several complaints, including possession of a dangerous substance.

Deputies say that, during a traffic stop, they discovered the driver had a suspended license, so the driver called a friend to pick up the vehicle.

They say when Kerr and Bush arrived to get the vehicle, it was discovered that Bush, who had been driving the second vehicle, also had a suspended license and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle.

During a search of Bush’s vehicle, deputies say they seized .5 gram of black tar heroin, .5 gram of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Bush and Kerr were taken into custody for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Bush is accused of driving with a suspended license.