Suspect Sought Following Police Chase, Crash In Creek County

Creek County deputies are searching for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase.

Deputies say they tried to make a traffic stop near Bristow, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver crashed near 91st and 337th West Avenue and took off on foot.

Authorities say a woman still in the vehicle was arrested.

According to deputies, drugs were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about the driver’s identity or location, you’re asked to call police.