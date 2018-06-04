One Dead In Collision Involving SUV, 2 Semis Near Pryor

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Pryor involving two semis and an SUV.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 69 just south of Pryor city limits.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, Stephen Bacon of Noel, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries. He was reportedly pinned in his vehicle for more than half an hour before Pryor Fire Department was able to free him.

The two truck drivers were not injured.