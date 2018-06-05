Turner Turnpike Bridge Project To Close Section Monday, Tuesday Nights

A section of the Turner Turnpike between Kellyville and Bristow is closed late Monday into early Tuesday and again late Tuesday until early Wednesday due to a bridge construction project.

The closures are 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.

Westbound drivers are being detoured onto Highway 33 at Kellyville and then to Highway 66 to where they will re-enter the Turner Turnpike at Bristow Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday evening, eastbound drivers will be detoured off the Turner Turnpike at Bristow onto Highway 66 and then re-enter the turnpike from Highway 33 at Kellyville.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say workers are installing bridge beams over the turnpike.