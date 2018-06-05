Southeast Oklahoma Fire Chief Dies From Electrocution - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Southeast Oklahoma Fire Chief Dies From Electrocution

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma -

Authorities say the fire chief of a small southeastern Oklahoma town has died after being electrocuted while investigating an electrical problem in his mobile home.

Officials say 40-year-old Gary Reeder, chief of the Wapanucka Fire Department in Johnston County, died after being electrocuted Sunday evening.

Authorities say Reeder, who was also a part-time employee of Johnston County Emergency Medical Services, wasn't on duty when the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

Robert Reeder, Gary's uncle and Assistant Fire Chief, told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas says Gary loved working with the fire department.

"He loved the fire department he loved working with all the young ones.  He liked taking them under his wing and training them up to try to teach them to do things without getting hurt. He's just a good guy," said Robert Reeder.

Kenneth Power, director of Johnston County EMS, says Reeder was experiencing electrical issues in his mobile home and had crawled beneath the structure to investigate when he received a high-voltage electrical shock. 

Power says family members performed CPR but Reeder was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Wapanucka, population 432, is about 94 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

His funeral will be held at the Wapanucka Schools gym Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed this report.

