Vietnam Veteran Memorial Replica Travels To Claremore

An exhibit honoring the nearly 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War is in Green Country.

Law enforcement officers, patriot riders, and others escorted the wall from Catoosa to Rogers State University Tuesday afternoon.

It's a replica of D.C.'s Vietnam Veterans Memorial and bears the names of a thousand Oklahomans.

After Wednesday’s installation, the exhibit will be open around the clock until 12 p.m. on Sunday.