Skiatook Police Warning Residents Of Possible Phone Scam

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

The Skiatook Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam.

Officers say a resident contacted the police department after receiving a suspicious call on Tuesday.

The resident said the call was from (918)396-2424, which is a phone number for the police department.

He told police that the suspicious caller identified himself as Officer Robert Jones with Skiatook PD and said there was a warrant for the resident’s arrest.

According to police, the suspicious caller told the man that he was due in court at 2:00 p.m. to settle, at which time the caller allegedly experienced issues with his phone and the call was lost.

The resident told police he believes the caller was about to tell him that he could send the money to settle out of court, but due to the call being dropped, it was not determined.

Skiatook police are asking the community to remember several important things:  (1) Skiatook PD doesn’t hold court at 2:00 p.m., (2) they don’t call and give court dates, and (3) they don’t employ a Robert Jones.

If you receive a call like this or have any questions concerning this matter, Skiatook Police Department says residents should feel free to call and ask to speak with an officer.

