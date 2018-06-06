Four Candidates For Tulsa County DA Participate In Forum - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Four Candidates For Tulsa County DA Participate In Forum

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The four candidates seeking to be Tulsa County's District Attorney faced off at Tulsa Community College Tuesday evening.

The forum, which was held at TCC's downtown campus, was hosted by League of Women Voters, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and TCC.

The primary election for the three Republican candidates for District Attorney, Ben Fu, Tammy Wescott and incumbent Steve Kunzweiler is Tuesday, June 26th.  The winner will face Democrat Jenny Proehl-Day in the general election on November 6th.

