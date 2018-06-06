Tulsa's 'The Gathering Place' Opening Date Announcement Is Friday

Tulsa's The Gathering Place is making a big announcement later this week.

The park released a video on its Facebook page saying they will announce Friday when the park will be opening to the public.

Construction began in September 2014 on The Gathering Place located on South Riverside Drive.

Earlier this year, 6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor got a sneak peak at the park's playground.

