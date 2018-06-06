Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Charges

Christopher Baxter mug shot from the Tulsa County Jail. Christopher Baxter mug shot from the Tulsa County Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to two counts of child sex abuse and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Christopher Baxter abused two girls he knew - ages 4 and 13, prosecutors said.

He was initially charged with five counts, but three of those charges were dropped in a plea deal that resulted in his guilty plea.

4/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse Of 2 Girls

He was accused of taking a bath with the girls and playing a game called "captain" where the girls had to do what he said. He was also accused of the children out to a field to play games and sexually abused the 13-year-old girl at that time as well. 

The girls mother reported the abuse to police, court records show.

