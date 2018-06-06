Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Charges

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to two counts of child sex abuse and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Christopher Baxter abused two girls he knew - ages 4 and 13, prosecutors said.

He was initially charged with five counts, but three of those charges were dropped in a plea deal that resulted in his guilty plea.

He was accused of taking a bath with the girls and playing a game called "captain" where the girls had to do what he said. He was also accused of the children out to a field to play games and sexually abused the 13-year-old girl at that time as well.

The girls mother reported the abuse to police, court records show.