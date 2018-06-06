Sand Springs Man Accused Of Leading Police On Lengthy Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Man Accused Of Leading Police On Lengthy Chase

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Hominy Police Department says a man has been charged with burglary and destruction of private property after a lengthy pursuit Wednesday.

According to police, just before 1 p.m. the suspect Brian Rostron of Sand Springs was seen dragging a motor behind his truck causing sparks to fly across the road. A Hominy Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect fled south on Highway 99 toward Cleveland.

Officials say Officers from Cleveland PD, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and The Osage County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as the Rostron entered the town of Cleveland. Police say Roston crashed his truck near Feyodi Creek Park and then fled on foot.

While on foot Rostron reportedly stole a second vehicle before crashing again and once again fleeing on foot. Police were finally able to apprehend Rostron, and he is currently in Pawnee County Jail.

Rostron is facing charges of 2nd-degree burglary, destruction of private property, and several traffic violations.

