Man Stabbed Trying To Stop A 'Domestic Disturbance' In Tulsa

Tulsa police say a man was stabbed Wednesday night.

Officers say that EMSA was called to a stabbing at a shopping center near 51st and Peoria around 10:15 p.m., where they found a man with several lacerations.

According to police, the victim was called to that location to help two female friends, one of whom was locked out of their vehicle.

They say the suspect, a bald, white male who was dating one of the women, showed up and began what was described as a “domestic disturbance” with his girlfriend.

Police say the victim tried to intervene and was stabbed.

They say the suspect fled in a vehicle and the two females fled in one of their cars.

The victim was treated by EMSA. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.