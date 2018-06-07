Shelton, Underwood Are Winners At CMT Music Awards

Blake Shelton took home the biggest award of the night at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Shelton won video of the year for "I'll Name the Dogs."

But it was Carrie Underwood who made her big comeback. The singer, who took a brief hiatus from the limelight after a face injury, made history at the CMTs when she won her 18th award; she won female video of the year for "The Champion," featuring Ludacris.

Here is the list of winners from the CMT Music Awards:cbs