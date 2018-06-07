Scott Pruitt Looking At Chick-fil-A Franchise Opportunities For His Wife

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says there needs to be more Chick-fil-A locations across the country, specifically in Tulsa. His comments follow reports he used government resources to look into his wife opening a Chick-fil-A franchise.

The former Oklahoma Attorney General says he and his wife "love" Chick-fil-A, calling it one of the best franchises in the country.

Pruitt is accused of having an agency staffer to reach out to Chick-fil-A, while using government email, about a potential business opportunity for his wife.

Pruitt told Nexstar Media Group reporter Jessica Smith Wednesday his wife is an entrepreneur. He also specifically said the Tulsa area needs more Chick-fil-A locations.

Chick-fil-A representative Carrie Kurlander told The Washington Post, which first reported the story, that Pruitt had been interested in his wife becoming a franchise owner.

"Administrator Pruitt's wife started, but did not complete, the Chick-fil-A franchisee application," the Post quoted her as saying.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders says the White House is "addressing" concerns about Pruitt's activity as the head of the EPA.