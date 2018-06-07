Facebook Post Gets Stroud Woman In Trouble With Law - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Facebook Post Gets Stroud Woman In Trouble With Law

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
STROUD, Oklahoma -

A Stroud woman visiting the Depew Municipal Court recently was given the strong message that court rules aren't just suggestions. According to the Depew Police Department, the woman was arrested for posting on Facebook after being told to put away her phone.

"No cellular phones or pagers" is number 5 on the 10 rules to be followed at the municipal court of Depew. 

"It doesn't get much simpler than this. Simply states that you can't have any type of electronic devices in court. Let alone take pictures and post it on Facebook. And after being told to put your phone up, you decide to still be on your phone.

"The end result is being charged with contempt of court," the DPD Facebook page reads.

Kimberly Godwin posted a photo of two Depew officers in court that morning with the comment "At least I know we're (SIC) all the Depew cops are huh." 

The post includes three photos - Godwin's post, a pic of the Depew court rules, and a follow-up photo of Godwin under arrest.

