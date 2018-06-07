'BIC Bandit' Wanted For Stealing Thousands Of Lighters - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'BIC Bandit' Wanted For Stealing Thousands Of Lighters

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Video shows 61-year-old Paul Maxey at the Goodies on 63rd Street, grabbing a display case of lighters and taking off in February. Video shows 61-year-old Paul Maxey at the Goodies on 63rd Street, grabbing a display case of lighters and taking off in February.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars-worth of lighters from Oklahoma City convenience stores.

Video shows 61-year-old Paul Maxey at the Goodies on 63rd Street, grabbing a display case of lighters and taking off in February.

Oklahoma City Police say he did the same thing at 12 other stores.

“Over the period of about a month earlier this year, he was going into convenience stores in gas stations and stealing not only packages of lighters but the entire display,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.

Many of the stores allegedly targeted by Maxey are in the northwest portion of the city.

Police say his loot is worth $2,000, with about 1,000 lighters taken.

“It's very unusual and I don't know what the draw for these particular items are,” Morgan said.

Regardless of Maxey’s motive, police want to find him.

Maxey hasn’t been at his last known address since the string of larcenies this winter.

Police say he was often seen driving a grey Dodge Charger with damage to the front end.

Those who know where the ‘Bic bandit’ could be are asked to call police.

