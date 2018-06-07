Over 500 Vehicles For Auction At River Spirit Expo

A Four-Day auction is taking place this weekend at the River Spirit Expo in Tulsa. The Leake Auction Company kicked off Thursday night with an exclusive customer appreciation event.

Car lovers can find everything from a 2018 Dodge Demon to a variety of Corvettes, Mustangs, and classics.

Organizers say there are over 500 vehicles at this year’s auction. Admission is 20 bucks this weekend.

The event starts Friday morning at 10.