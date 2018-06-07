One Dead After High Speed Chase That Ended In Guthrie - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Dead After High Speed Chase That Ended In Guthrie

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after multiple police departments engaged in a high speed chase that ended in Guthrie. 

According to officials, the chase initially started as a welfare check around 8:30 p.m. near southwest 15th Street and south Meridian Avenue on the railroad tracks in south Oklahoma City.  

Police turned on their lights, and tried to make contact with the suspect who was driving a dark dodge pickup, then the suspect took off.

The chase started on I-44 and southwest 15th and continued on I-35 around the Kilpatrick turnpike with speeds of over 100 miles per hour. 

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a body of water near East College Avenue and South Division Street. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team and troopers are assisting Logan County with the crash scene, officials said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

