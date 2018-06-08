Natural Gas Line Cut During Tulsa Water Main Repair - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Natural Gas Line Cut During Tulsa Water Main Repair

TULSA, Oklahoma -

City workers hit a natural gas line while repairing a Tulsa water main break early Friday.

It happened at 19th and Riverside Drive.

The 12-inch water line broke Thursday and workers were making repairs when the gas line was cut.  ONG was called and says it will be several hours before the repair to the gas line is complete.  The cut has left residents in a nearby apartment building without gas service.

Tulsa firefighters say no one was injured and there are no evacuations.

Riverside Drive just south of Denver is closed with traffic being rerouted thru a nearby parking lot.  19th Street is closed and Riverside Drive is down to one lane in both directions.

