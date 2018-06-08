Oklahoma Truck Driver Who Shared His Last Ride With Millions Dies

Delvin Simmons, an Oklahoma truck driver who took millions along with him on his last ride, passed away early Friday morning, June 8.More >>
Delvin Simmons, an Oklahoma truck driver who took millions along with him on his last ride, passed away early Friday morning, June 8.More >>
For years, historic Route 66 took travelers to their destination; now, it is the destination for tens of thousands of road trippers looking for adventure.More >>
For years, historic Route 66 took travelers to their destination; now, it is the destination for tens of thousands of road trippers looking for adventure.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!