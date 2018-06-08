Wagoner County Sheriff's Office To Hold Auction

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is holding a Sheriff's auction at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

There will be guns, vehicles, electronic equipment, tools, lighting equipment, radios, surplus law enforcement gear, among other items.

Seating will be available inside once the auction begins. The public is welcome to view the property beginning at 8 a.m. June 9th, 2018. The Auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will end when all of the items have been sold.

