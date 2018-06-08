Girl Says She Was Held Against Her Will, Raped In Rogers County

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a girl told them she was kidnapped and raped.

According to the sheriff’s office, a girl told them she was taken by a man at 11th and Garnett and brought to 98th Street North and 161st East Avenue.

The girl told the sheriff’s office the man held her against her will and raped her.

They said she told them she was able to get a cell phone and call for help.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is being detained but has not been arrested. They also said the man is a registered sex offender in Rogers County.

