Bixby Man Found Not Guilty In Death Of Combat Veteran

A Bixby man was found not guilty of murder in the death of 37-year-old Kevin Phelps. The district attorney's office said Earnest Liggins was convicted of possession of a firearm without a license.

Police said Liggins and Phelps were acquaintances who got into an argument on June 19, 2017, outside Phelps' home in the 12600 block of South 85th Place. Phelps was an Army combat veteran, father, and competitive jiu-jitsu fighter, according to police.

Liggins was sentenced to 30 days for the gun violation with credit for time served, so he was free to go at the end of the trial.

6/20/2017 Related Story: Neighbors Stunned By Murder Of Bixby Man