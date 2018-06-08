Tulsa Cemetery Owner Responds To Claims Of Negligence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Cemetery Owner Responds To Claims Of Negligence

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The owner of a Green Country cemetery is responding to claims he's neglecting his property.

06/07/2018 Related Story: Grave Sites Left In Disrepair At Historic Tulsa Cemetery

Headstones sunken missing or just piled around a shed all problems Aric White says were already there before he took over and he has the photos to prove it.

Crown Hill has been here since 1931 and it's filled with a lot of history. Owner Aric White says he's doing everything he can to get it back to looking its best, despite not having records for where everyone is buried here.

"I've spent thousands of dollars trying to make the place operational," said White who took over Crown Hill Cemetery in November of 2015. Since then he's purchased new mowing equipment painted the gazebo and put in a new fence for more security.

"I work 6 days a week. I have been for 9 years so I don’t sit in an office in a suit in air conditioning. I’m out here in the heat working"

White has court documents proving he purchased the property from a sheriff sale and they show former owners weren't compliant with State Law.

"These papers clearly prove that were not in a dispute,” Said White. I feel like it’s a witch hunt or they are trying to use me for the whipping post for the disrepair that this place has been in for a decade

There are multiple headstones with various dates sitting out in front of this shed but Aric White tells me these were here before he even took ownership.

"I have pictures of the first day when I came out here and all of those headstones are in the same place."

White says plans to put them in their rightful place but some of the records aren't accurate and there are no records for the front section so the only way he knows who's buried there is by looking at the headstones.

“The only time I bury here is if someone can prove to me with paperwork that they already purchased a plot”

But despite the hardships, he's doing everything he can to get it back on track.

“I purchased it so it would continue to stay in black hands and I wanted to get the cemetery back into a decent standard for the community of Tulsa

White tells says he is going to be adding even more security measures. They also plan to get their office up and running in the near future. Right now White says he's operating on a cell phone so he asks that you bear with him throughout this process.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon.com photoAmazon.com photo

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World

    Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World

    Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world. The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.

    More >>

    Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world. The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.