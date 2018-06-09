Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Comanche County

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Comanche County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Geoffrey Thomason, 24, was riding just a few miles north of Medicine Park shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning when he crossed the center of the road, failed to negotiate a curve, and left the roadway.

Investigators say the motorcycle went into a ditch and then struck a group of trees.

They say Thomason was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.