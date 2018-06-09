Toasty Tulsa Tough Weekend Weather

Gear up for more summer heat on this Tulsa Tough weekend!

A weather pattern much more reminiscent of July than June is taking shape once again across Green Country, and that means building heat and humidity. We’ll see highs back in the 90s this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma with plenty of sunshine. But, tack on that humidity and heat index values will be at or above 100 during the heat of the day!

There is a very slim chance of a few isolated cooling storms across extreme eastern and southeastern Oklahoma, particularly closer to the Oklahoma-Arkansas line. The large majority of us will stay dry, but be aware of the threat of lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain if you get under a storm.

It’ll be rinse-and-repeat on Sunday with nearly identical conditions. Once again, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, highs pushing into the mid-90s, and heat index values up over 100 during the day. We’ll have a steady south-southwest breeze to hopefully cool us off a *little* bit, but stay hydrated!

The strong upper level ridge responsible for our summer heat will weaken ever so slightly to start the upcoming week, allowing a chance for a very weak front to trigger some scattered storms late Monday into Tuesday. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds possible, but also a reprieve from the heat for some of us!

Despite those storm chances, the break in the heat will be fairly short-lived as the upper level ridge looks to strengthen again by mid to late week, pushing highs back into the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week. Settle in, it doesn’t look like the summer heat is going anywhere anytime soon!

Make sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!