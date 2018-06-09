President Trump Says He'd Likely Support Bill To End Federal Pot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

President Trump Says He'd Likely Support Bill To End Federal Pot Ban

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation’s legal landscape for pot users and businesses.

The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with about 30 states that have legalized pot in some form, creating a two-tiered enforcement system at the state and federal levels.

The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including sales of non-medical pot to people under 21.

The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

“I support Senator Gardner. I know exactly what he’s doing,” Trump told reporters in Washington, when asked about the legislation. “We’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

The president’s remarks place him in conflict with his own Justice Department and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who staunchly opposes marijuana. He lifted an Obama administration policy and freed federal prosecutors to more aggressively pursue cases in states that have legalized marijuana.

Asked about the measure in an interview with Colorado Public Radio, Sessions said, “We’ll see how far it goes and how much support there is. ... My view is clear: The federal law remains in effect nationwide, just as it does for heroin and cocaine.”

The proposal’s prospects in Congress were unclear.

Gardner, who heads the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, is close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican has consistently opposed legalizing marijuana but has called hemp and marijuana “two entirely separate plants.”

The bill would change the definition of marijuana in federal drug law to exclude industrial hemp, which like marijuana is part of the cannabis plant family but doesn’t contain the THC that gives pot users the high. Hemp produces the non-intoxicating cannabinoids, or CBDs, that have become a health rage and a lucrative crop in Kentucky and other states.

Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a co-sponsor, said momentum was building in the House but “we just need Republican leadership in Congress to get on board or get out of our way, and for Trump to keep his word.”

Despite his comments, Trump has sent mixed signals on the drug: While campaigning for president, he pledged to respect states that legalized marijuana, but he also has criticized legalization and implied it should be stopped.

“I don’t think anyone would make a bet on the long-term validity of an offhand remark by the president that he ‘probably’ would support something,” said Kevin A. Sabet, head of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a nonpartisan group opposed to marijuana legalization. “I think he’ll find out soon from ... victims of marijuana addiction and impaired driving that this is not as popular as Cory Gardner is leading him to believe.”

Trump’s remarks Friday echo a promise that Gardner said he received privately from the president in April to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug.

“My legislation is in line with what President Trump said on the campaign and what he and I have discussed several times since he was elected,” Gardner said in a statement Friday. He welcomed the president’s “continued interest in an approach that respects the will of the voters in each state.”

Another co-sponsor of the measure, Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, said in a statement that Washington “needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana.”

California, home to one in eight Americans, launched the nation’s largest legal marijuana marketplace on Jan. 1 but thousands of businesses that have been licensed are still facing the threat of federal prosecution.

A major problem stemming from the federal ban: Major banks have been reluctant to do business with marijuana companies, fearing it could lead to prosecution. In California, for example, paying taxes and other transactions are often done in cash, sometimes in vast amounts.

The bill includes language intended to address financial issues caused by the federal ban.

___

Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi in Denver, Kevin Freking in Washington and Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon, contributed.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Tough talk: US envoys on how to negotiate with North Korea

    Tough talk: US envoys on how to negotiate with North Korea

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:03:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File). FILE- In this Oct. 18, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton watches as Assistant Secretary of State Robert Gallucci meets reporters in the White House briefing room. President Donald Trump's Singapore summit with ...(AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File). FILE- In this Oct. 18, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton watches as Assistant Secretary of State Robert Gallucci meets reporters in the White House briefing room. President Donald Trump's Singapore summit with ...
    President Donald Trump's Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un may be unprecedented, but during a quarter-century of on-off nuclear talks with North Korea, U.S. officials have learned a thing or two about dealing with...More >>
    President Donald Trump's Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un may be unprecedented, but during a quarter-century of on-off nuclear talks with North Korea, U.S. officials have learned a thing or two about dealing with an inscrutable adversary.More >>

  • Gay pride parade turnout defies conservative times in Poland

    Gay pride parade turnout defies conservative times in Poland

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:03:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz). Police officers stand next to a light and water rainbow installation on the night before a gay pride parade, in downtown Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz). Police officers stand next to a light and water rainbow installation on the night before a gay pride parade, in downtown Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 8, 2018.
    Poland is holding its largest gay pride parade of the season as the country's LGBT rights movement grows stronger, an apparent a backlash against a conservative political turn.More >>
    Poland is holding its largest gay pride parade of the season as the country's LGBT rights movement grows stronger, an apparent a backlash against a conservative political turn.More >>

  • Romania: Pro-govt rally protests anti-corruption 'abuses'

    Romania: Pro-govt rally protests anti-corruption 'abuses'

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:02:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Supporters of the ruling Social Democratic party wait for the beginning of a rally outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Thousands of government supporters dressed in white massed in...(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Supporters of the ruling Social Democratic party wait for the beginning of a rally outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Thousands of government supporters dressed in white massed in...
    Thousands of government supporters arrive in the Romanian capital to rally against what they are abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors.More >>
    Thousands of government supporters arrive in the Romanian capital to rally against what they are abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.