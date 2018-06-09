Alfre Woodard In Oklahoma For DeadCENTER Film Festival - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Alfre Woodard In Oklahoma For DeadCENTER Film Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Hollywood star from Oklahoma is back in her home state this weekend for the deadCENTER Film Festival. 

Organizers of the festival are honoring Tulsa native, Alfre Woodard as an Oklahoma film icon. The four-time Emmy winner stopped by the Ralph Ellison Library, Saturday, to talk to the younger generation about her experience in the TV and film industry. 

"You owe it, I mean anybody that's anywhere at any profession is there because a grown person at some point in their lives looked at them and expected things from them. So what else am I going to do, what's more important to do than that?" said Woodward. 

