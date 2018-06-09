EMSA Issues Heat Alert

Heat Alert Issued In Tulsa After At Least 6 Heat-Related Calls, EMSA Says

As Tulsa Tough rolls on, EMSA has issued a medical heat alert. Officials say that medics have responded to eight heat-related calls Saturday.

EMSA says they want to urge everyone stay safe and to take appropriate amounts of water with you outdoors. EMSA Officials also sent the following tips for staying healthy in the heat.

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Three of today’s heat-related calls have been in the Downtown Tulsa area near Tulsa Tough activities.