Steamy Sunday Weather For Cry Baby Hill

It’s Cry Baby Hill time at Tulsa Tough, and the weather for it won’t be for the faint of heart!

The heat and humidity continue in what amounts to a nearly carbon-copy forecast from Saturday. Some high clouds will mix in with the sunshine as we’ll see highs back in the 90s this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma.

But, tack on that humidity and heat index values will be at or above 100 during the heat of the day! A steady south breeze will provide a little relief if you’re in the shade, but please stay hydrated and be responsible during all the Cry Baby Hill fun! An isolated brief shower can’t be totally ruled out across far southeast Oklahoma, but otherwise it looks like a dry day.

The strong upper level ridge responsible for our summer heat will weaken ever so slightly to start the upcoming week, allowing a chance for a very weak front to trigger some scattered storms starting late Monday, primarily north of Tulsa. A few of these storms could be severe with damaging winds possible.

The chance for hit-or-miss storms continues into Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Coverage looks fairly spotty so not everyone will see rain, but again some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and localized heavy rains possible.

Despite those storm chances, we don’t see any significant break from the heat anytime soon. Outside of any storms, highs in the 90s with heat index values near or above 100 look to be common for the next several days, especially by late in the week as the upper level ridge looks to strengthen once again. Highs could climb to the upper 90s by next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Summer heat is here to stay!

