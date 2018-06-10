Knife, Club, & Car Used In Fight, One Suspect Arrested In Claremore

An argument leads to a slap in the face, a club being raised, a knife drawn, and an attempt to run someone over with a car, police say.

Claremore police say that, shortly before midnight Saturday, a fight broke out between two cousins, Joseph Foster and Michael Ridge, at the J B Milam Apartments.

Police say they spoke with both men. Foster told them Ridge came to his residence asking for money and Ridge said that, during the exchange of money, Foster reached into his car and slapped him in the face.

Foster told officers he drew a knife from his pocket when Ridge pulled a club from inside the vehicle. Officers say Foster threw the knife during the confrontation.

According to officers, Foster said Ridge got back into his vehicle and tried to run him over. Police say multiple witnesses stated they saw Ridge drive in Foster’s direction.

Police say they located a club in the driver’s side door of the vehicle and found an open knife lying near the apartment building.

Ridge was arrested for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.