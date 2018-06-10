Knife, Club, & Car Used In Fight, One Suspect Arrested In Claremore

An argument leads to a slap in the face, a club being raised, a knife drawn, and an attempt to run someone over with a car, according to police.More >>
Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world. The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.More >>
