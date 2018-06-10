EMSA Reminds People To Stay Hydrated As Temperatures Heat Up

With the heat index topping out near 100° today, staying cool and safe is on the minds of many checking out the races at the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

It's easy to take in the sights and sounds of the Tulsa Tough that's happening here right now, and forget to drink water.

But health Officials warn it’s a bad idea. Today alone EMSA treated about 4 people who are suffering from heat-related issues at the event. Experts say make sure to stay hydrated with lots of water and electrolytes like in sports drinks.

Also, paramedics say to put on a lot of sunscreens, wear lightweight clothing, and make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade to cool off if you are standing in the sun.

If you bring your own water bottle, know that there are these free water stations scattered around the course.

"Today is Cry Baby Hill. It's essentially a big block party. People are getting up there into an enclosed space, lots of body heat as well little air movement and people are not drinking plenty of fluids while they're up there.” Said Jacob Harrington with EMSA.

When it comes to your health you can never be too cautious. If you notice any of your friends or family suffering from heat exhaustion don't waste any time, seek out medical personnel.