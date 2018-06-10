Documentary About Cherokee Nation's First Elected Female Chief Debuts

A new documentary about the first modern female chief of the Cherokee Nation debuted Sunday.

"Mankiller" details the life and legacy of Wilma Mankiller. She was the Cherokee Nation's first woman Principal Chief in 1985. The documentary was presented by Wilma's daughters.

"It's such an incredible opportunity for us to continue sharing mom's legacy especially here in Claremore, Oklahoma. She loved the people here in Claremore very big supporters of her during her administration so it's just a beautiful day for us to be here," Said Daughter Dina Olaya.

Several current and former tribal leaders were at today's screening. Both Felicia and Gina Olaya were producers of the project.