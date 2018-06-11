Huge Alligator Snapping Turtle Found In Southeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife says a huge Alligator Snapping Turtle is safe after getting tangled in a fishing line in southeast Oklahoma last week.

Game Warden Mark Hannah in a post to the department's Game Warden Facebook page, he was called after two fishermen, Jonathan Van Fleet and Anthony Dover found the behemoth in the Little River Wildlife Refuge near Broken Bow.

Hannah estimated its weight was between 85 and 100 pounds. With its overall length just over 4 feet.

The anglers removed the hook from its mouth and following an inspection by the game warden, the Alligator Snapping Turtle was released into the Little River.

The Department of Wildlife says the taking of an Alligator Snapping Turtle Is prohibited in the State of Oklahoma. They are very dangerous to handle and it is advised that you use caution when dealing with them.