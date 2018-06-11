Police: Man Dead In Possible Tulsa Home Invasion

Police say a man is dead after a possible home invasion shooting at a Tulsa home early Monday.

Homicide investigators are now at the home in the 7000 block of East 52nd Street.

Police Captain Dave Roberts says they got a call at 4:40 a.m. about a possible home invasion. When they arrived, they spotted an elderly man in the home fighting for his life. After officers forced entry into the home, they began CPR, but it was too late and the man died.

Police say they do not know if the gunman shot at the man from outside the home or broke into the back of the home before shooting the man.

Captain Roberts says there was another person in the home who they believe to be the victim's wife.

Right now, police they do not have any specific information about the shooter or the motive.