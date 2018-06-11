Police: Man Dead In Possible Tulsa Home Invasion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Man Dead In Possible Tulsa Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is dead after a possible home invasion shooting at a Tulsa home early Monday.

Homicide investigators are now at the home in the 7000 block of East 52nd Street.

Police Captain Dave Roberts says they got a call at 4:40 a.m. about a possible home invasion.  When they arrived, they spotted an elderly man in the home fighting for his life.  After officers forced entry into the home, they began CPR, but it was too late and the man died.

Police say they do not know if the gunman shot at the man from outside the home or broke into the back of the home before shooting the man. 

Captain Roberts says there was another person in the home who they believe to be the victim's wife.  

Right now, police they do not have any specific information about the shooter or the motive.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.