Cherokee Nation: Nurse Involved In HIV, Hep C Scare No Longer Employed

The nurse who administered medication 'incorrectly' is no longer employed with the Cherokee Nation. The 'lapse in protocol' lasted from January to April of this year, according to the hospital CEO.

We now know 89 of the 186 patients potentially exposed to HIV and Hep C at W.W. Hastings Hospital have been tested. The tribe says the results have shown no harmful exposure.

Eight patients have not been notified yet. The Hospital CEO says in a statement they are working diligently to notify them.

The "nurse used the same vial of medication and syringe to inject more than one IV bag."

A spokesperson for the Cherokee Nation said the 186 patients identified for testing were never directly in contact with any needle, adding:

"In all instances, medication was administered into an IV bag (or tubing). The likelihood of bloodborne pathogens traveling up the lines into an IV bag or IV tubing to cause cross contamination from using the same syringe is extremely remote."