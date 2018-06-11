House Candidates Speak At First Of Three Forums On Education - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

House Candidates Speak At First Of Three Forums On Education


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some Tulsa teachers got a chance to talk with State House candidates about their plans for funding education.

TCTA hosted the first of three forums at Webster High School on Monday.

The goal is to educate teachers, parents, and the public about the issues.

“Their vote still matters and who they elect still matters and it will have an effect on education and it’s important that we educate them on who they are voting into office,” said Hannah Fernandez from Lewis and Clark Elementary.

TCTA is holding two more candidate forums.  One on Thursday at East Central High School and another on the 21st at Memorial High School.

