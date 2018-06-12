President Trump, Kim Summit Ends With Historic Signing

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an unspecified document that Mr. Trump described as "important" and "comprehensive," to conclude their meetings in Singapore.

Mr. Trump said he "absolutely" will invite Kim to the White House. Mr. Trump said he thinks the summit went "better than anybody could have expected."

As they began, Mr. Trump said he thinks he and Kim will have a "terrific relationship," and Kim, through a translator, said North Korea had to overcome a number of "obstacles" to get to this moment.

The stakes are high -- the U.S. seeks nothing less than the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and Kim wants to see the sanctions on the North eased.

Mr. Trump and Kim participated in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, followed by an expanded meeting including their top advisers, and a working lunch.

Mr. Trump, seated at a table alongside Kim, said they are signing an "important" and "pretty comprehensive document."

"Today we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind," Kim said through a translator, at the signing table. "The world will see a major change."

Asked if North Korea agreed to denuclearize, Mr. Trump said they would be starting that process quickly.