Lightning Strike Sparks Tulsa House Fire

A mom and her two little ones are safe after an early morning house fire near East 41st Street and 193 East Avenue Tuesday. The Tulsa homeowner said she believes lightning sparked the attic fire June 13.

She told firefighters she heard a loud "boom" before smelling smoke

She then got her 4 and 6-year-old children out of the house and called 911. Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

Her husband tells me the house mainly has smoke and water damage. Firefighters say neighbors reported hearing and even feeling the impact of the lightning strike.