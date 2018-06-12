Police: Three Tulsa Stores Burglarized Early Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Three Tulsa Stores Burglarized Early Tuesday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for three people they believe broken into three Tulsa businesses between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.  

In last burglary, officers say the thieves stole an ATM located inside the Warehouse Market in the 300 block of South Lewis. 

Police got the call to the store just before 6 a.m.  They say it appears the thieves pried open the front doors of the store to gain entry.

Earlier in the morning, police were called just before 4 a.m. to the Asian Market in the 12900 block of East 31st Street and Super Mercados in the 5100 block of South Peoria just before 5 a.m.

Video from a surveillance camera at one of the businesses shows the three wearing long sleeve shirts, gloves and masks

