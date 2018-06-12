Tulsa Health Dept., CDC Work Together To Fight Tobacco Addiction - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Health Dept., CDC Work Together To Fight Tobacco Addiction

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Health Department is teaming up with the CDC to try to deal with tobacco addiction in Oklahoma.

The CDC brought in speakers like Brian Hayden.

Hayden began smoking when he was 12 years old and had a heart attack at 35.

He says his health continued to decline, but he didn’t stop smoking until he was in hospice and expecting to die.

“Months later, I still hadn’t died,” he said.  “At that point I thought, ‘well, if I’m not going to die, I better give myself a chance to live’ and I finally was able to quit smoking.”

The Tulsa Health Department says tobacco kills 7,500 Oklahomans every year.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.