Owasso Man Pleads Guilty To Multiple Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

An Owasso man is headed to prison on multiple counts of child sexual abuse and other charges.

Phillip Drake pleaded guilty to eight counts of child sexual abuse, one count of child abuse, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Drake was sentenced to 45 years on each count, with sentences to run concurrently. However, 15 years are suspended.

