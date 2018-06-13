Verizon Outage Impacting Oklahoma Emergency Services - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Verizon Outage Impacting Oklahoma Emergency Services

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Verizon service outage is affecting several areas in Oklahoma.  The outage in Oklahoma is impacting emergency services in several cities as well as cell phone users Wednesday morning.   

The company issued the following statement:

We are aware of a service interruption affecting parts of Oklahoma. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue quickly.

An outage map shows service is disrupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Lawton areas. News On 6 has reports that it is a cut fiber line, but the company has not verified that.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police and Fire, and Vinita Police are just a few of the services that are affected. The outage means the laptops in city vehicles aren't working, reports state.

Tulsa Fire Department said they have lost computer-aided dispatch information and GPS, but they are using backup methods including Macbooks.

