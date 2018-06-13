Tulsa City Council Votes To Support State Question 794

Tulsa's City council unanimously votes to support State Question 794, for Marsy's Law. The law would expand the rights of crime victims.

Families would be notified of major proceedings and developments in the court case. Victims would also be alerted quickly when something changes with the suspect like they're released on bond.

Marsy's Law also allows victims and families to give input to district attorneys before a plea deal gets finalized. Advocates say support on a city by city basis is instrumental for them.

“This is the tenth municipality that has decided to come together and honor crime victims and recognize the fact that crime victims need support when they navigate a very very stressful, difficult criminal justice system at a time when it’s probably one the most difficult times in their lives,” said Kim Moyer the State Director of Marsy’s Law.

The Marsy's Law state question will be on Oklahoma's ballot in November.