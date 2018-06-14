Repairs Continue On Tulsa Water Leak At Memorial And 21st Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Repairs Continue On Tulsa Water Leak At Memorial And 21st Street

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several lanes remain closed on Memorial Drive Thursday morning as Tulsa Water Department workers continue to fix a broken water line at the intersection with 21st Street.

The City of Tulsa says the 12-inch line broke just before 6 p.m. Wednesday impacting at least eight residential customers.

A work crew has been on the project all night.  

Until the leak is repair, drivers can expect delays at Memorial Drive and 21st Street.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.