Clearing The Backlog Of Untested Rape Kits In Oklahoma

A task force set up to research Oklahoma's backlog of untested rape kits will hold its final meeting Thursday at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in Oklahoma City

The panel is expected to reveal their recommendations for the Governor and state lawmakers.

2/26/2018 Related Story: Audit Shows Major Backlog Of Untested Rape Kits In State

There are nearly 7,000 untested rape kits in the state.

The Tulsa Police Department has the largest number, with more than 3,000.