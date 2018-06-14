Terence Crutcher's Dad Urges Tulsa Implement Policing Reforms

The father of a man who was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer addressed the City Council Wednesday evening.

Reverend Joey Crutcher called on them to implement the policing reforms recommended by his family and community.

"Please believe that tragedies like will continue to happen if you don't make some major changes," said Reverend Joey Crutcher.

TPD Officer Betty Shelby was acquitted in Terence Crutcher's death just over a year ago.

Reverend Crutcher says different policies could have prevented his son's death.

